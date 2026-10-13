Pat Gelsinger warns AI chips alone cannot fix industry shortages
Former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has a message for tech giants like OpenAI, Amazon, and Microsoft: just having more AI chips won't magically solve the industry's biggest shortages.
Even though AI helps speed up chip design, Gelsinger says there are still big hurdles, like slow manufacturing times and limited bandwidth, that technology alone can't fix.
Gelsinger: analog chip design needs engineers
Gelsinger points out that upgrading from copper to optical tech and dealing with energy limits are major challenges for building AI infrastructure.
He also highlights that while projects like OpenAI's Jalapeno show how much automation is possible, some parts of chip design, especially analog components, still need human engineers.
So for now, engineers have to choose between designing conservatively to fit what AI can handle or sticking with tried-and-true methods.