Patrick Shober finds Earth passing through asteroid debris near Sun Technology Apr 15, 2026

Earth is currently passing through a debris field from an elusive asteroid that's breaking apart near the Sun.

NASA researcher Patrick Shober spotted this space rock while digging into data from observatories around the world.

As the asteroid crumbles, its pieces hit our atmosphere and light up as meteors, so if you catch a shooting star soon, it might be thanks to this cosmic breakup.