Pavel Durov warns iPhone users websites could steal personal data
Telegram's founder, Pavel Durov, just flagged a big security issue for iPhone users; if your device isn't running the latest iOS, simply visiting certain websites could let hackers steal your personal information.
He shared this heads-up on X, urging affected iPhone users to update as soon as possible.
Apple backs Telegram warning, urges updates
Telegram is alerting affected users, and Apple has backed up the warning, saying outdated iPhones are at risk.
To stay safe, head to Settings > General > Software Update and install any updates waiting for you.
Turning on Automatic Updates is also a smart move so you don't miss important security fixes.
Keeping your phone updated really does make a difference against these kinds of threats.