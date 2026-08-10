Paytm Payment Gateway integrates Anthropic's Claude via Model Context Protocol
Technology
Paytm Payment Gateway is now working with Anthropic's AI model, Claude, using something called the Model Context Protocol (MCP).
This means approved merchants can just ask the AI for things like their transaction history, refund status, or settlement info; this could reduce the need to switch between payment dashboards, reports and separate API calls for routine information checks.
Anthropic's Claude answers Paytm queries securely
With MCP, Claude connects securely to Paytm's systems and handles routine payment queries through simple chat prompts.
Merchants save time on boring manual checks, and developers can even plug payment data into their own AI-powered tools.
Don't worry, actual payments and refunds still stay totally under merchant control, keeping everything safe and familiar.