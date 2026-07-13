Penn State Health CMIO Christopher DeFlitch says AI improves care
AI is making a real difference in health care by helping doctors manage massive amounts of data and deliver better care.
Christopher DeFlitch, chief medical information officer at Penn State Health, says AI isn't here to take over: it's here to help.
As he puts it, "Healthcare is about people taking care of people," and technology that supports doctors just makes things better for everyone.
AI speeds records review, spots strokes
AI lightens the load for hospital staff by sorting through medical records and test results faster than humans could alone.
It also speeds up spotting serious issues, like strokes on scans, so doctors can jump on urgent cases quickly.
DeFlitch points out that while AI boosts accuracy and decision-making, human judgment still matters most: "That's where it's going to enhance the care as opposed to replacing it."