Pentagon partners with Google Microsoft OpenAI to expand GenAI.mil
The US Department of Defense has joined forces with Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI to integrate artificial intelligence into classified military computer networks.
Through the Pentagon's GenAI.mil platform, military personnel are already using AI tools, and the new partnerships are meant to expand those capabilities, helping personnel complete tasks in days instead of months.
Anthropic excluded over weapons and surveillance
Anthropic isn't part of the deal after a legal standoff about how its AI could be used.
The company wanted promises that its tech wouldn't power autonomous weapons or surveillance at home, but the Pentagon didn't agree.
This gap has brought up new questions about the ethics of using AI in warfare and protecting privacy.
Agreement reportedly requires oversight of AI
One agreement reportedly requires human oversight whenever AI systems act autonomously or semi-autonomously, aiming to protect rights and civil liberties.
Recent conflicts have only added pressure for clearer rules on how AI gets used by militaries around the world.