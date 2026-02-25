Pentagon threatens to cut contracts over AI model restrictions
Technology
The Pentagon has given Anthropic, the creators of the Claude AI model, a strict deadline—remove restrictions on how Claude can be used by Friday, or risk losing government contracts and being labeled a supply chain risk.
Claude currently only advanced AI cleared for classified Pentagon work
Anthropic is pushing back, insisting Claude shouldn't be used for mass domestic surveillance or fully autonomous weapons without humans in control.
The standoff matters because if Anthropic doesn't comply, tech giants like Microsoft and Google may have to cut ties.
Plus, Claude is currently the only advanced AI cleared for classified Pentagon work—so what happens next could shape how powerful AIs are used (and controlled) in national security going forward.