Pentagon threatens to cut contracts over AI model restrictions

Claude currently only advanced AI cleared for classified Pentagon work

Anthropic is pushing back, insisting Claude shouldn't be used for mass domestic surveillance or fully autonomous weapons without humans in control.

The standoff matters because if Anthropic doesn't comply, tech giants like Microsoft and Google may have to cut ties.

Plus, Claude is currently the only advanced AI cleared for classified Pentagon work—so what happens next could shape how powerful AIs are used (and controlled) in national security going forward.