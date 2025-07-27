Perplexity AI's new browser can order food, automate LinkedIn tasks
Perplexity AI just dropped a new browser called Comet, and it lets you order food right from restaurant websites—no more bouncing between delivery apps.
Co-founder Aravind Srinivas says this cuts out the middleman but still gets your food delivered.
Plus, Comet can automate LinkedIn chores like sending messages or making content for you.
It's in invite-only beta for now, but more features are on the way.
A look at 'agentic AI'
Comet acts as an "agentic AI," so it can handle tasks like summarizing webpages or comparing products—all in one place, no endless tab-switching.
Srinivas calls it an "AI operating system" that listens to your natural language commands and just gets things done.
Backed by NVIDIA and aiming to take on big names like Chrome, Comet is part of a new wave of smarter browsers—though some features may be premium down the line.