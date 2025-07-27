Perplexity AI's new browser can order food, automate LinkedIn tasks

A look at 'agentic AI'

Comet acts as an "agentic AI," so it can handle tasks like summarizing webpages or comparing products—all in one place, no endless tab-switching.

Srinivas calls it an "AI operating system" that listens to your natural language commands and just gets things done.

Backed by NVIDIA and aiming to take on big names like Chrome, Comet is part of a new wave of smarter browsers—though some features may be premium down the line.