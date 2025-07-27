ReNote AI's smart notebooks blend traditional writing with digital tech
Indian startups are getting creative by mixing AI with everyday tools, and the world is taking notice.
Hyderabad's ReNote AI just showed off its smart reusable notebooks at a big expo in New Delhi—these notebooks use an app to turn your handwritten notes into digital files, making old-school writing feel fresh and high-tech.
ReNote AI's global journey and product vision
ReNote AI has caught the eye of big names like Google and India's IT Ministry, plus they've taken their ideas to tech events in Dubai and Osaka.
Their notebooks can convert handwriting to text and even offer AI-powered insights, which has sparked interest from international buyers—especially in the UAE, where there's a push for more sustainable ways to write.
As founder Suman Balabommu puts it, these notebooks blend traditional writing experiences with modern digital conveniences.