ReNote AI's smart notebooks blend traditional writing with digital tech

ReNote AI's global journey and product vision

ReNote AI has caught the eye of big names like Google and India's IT Ministry, plus they've taken their ideas to tech events in Dubai and Osaka.

Their notebooks can convert handwriting to text and even offer AI-powered insights, which has sparked interest from international buyers—especially in the UAE, where there's a push for more sustainable ways to write.

As founder Suman Balabommu puts it, these notebooks blend traditional writing experiences with modern digital conveniences.