Phishing emails targeting X users mimic official alerts, steal logins
Technology
If you use X (yep, the app formerly known as Twitter), heads up, cybercriminals are sending out fake emails that look super official but are actually trying to steal your login info.
These messages often pretend there's a problem with your account or use scary alerts to pressure you into clicking shady links or handing over your password.
X will never request passwords
Phishing emails usually have weird sender addresses, sketchy attachments, or ask for things real companies never would, like your password.
X won't ever email you asking for passwords or sending random files.
To stay safe, double-check any suspicious emails, avoid downloading apps from unknown sources, keep your devices updated, and never share your passwords.
A little caution goes a long way online!