How Pinterest plans to keep kids away from AI-made content
What's the story
Pinterest has announced an expansion of its parental controls, including a new feature that allows parents to limit their children's exposure to AI-generated content. The move makes Pinterest one of the first major social media platforms to give this level of control over AI content as part of the overall user experience.
Industry shift
Other platforms are also addressing AI exposure for minors
Pinterest's new feature comes as other social media platforms focus more on restricting minors' access to specific AI-powered features.
For instance, Snap introduced a parental control setting that prevents its AI chatbot from responding to teens.
Similarly, Meta announced a global pause on teens' access to existing AI characters after retooling the product based on parents' feedback.
Control measures
WhatsApp allows parents to adjust teen access to Meta AI
WhatsApp has also joined the trend by letting parents adjust their teens' access to Meta AI.
This includes using AI to create content or having it respond to their questions.
However, when it comes to controlling AI-generated content in users' feeds and recommendations, there are still few controls available on social media platforms.
Advocacy efforts
Parents worry about unregulated AI content's impact on children
Parents have expressed concerns that the lack of control over AI-generated content is harming their children's well-being for profits.
In April, children's advocacy group Fairplay sent a letter to YouTube CEO Neal Mohan and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, signed by over 200 organizations and experts.
The letter called on YouTube to remove AI-generated content from YouTube Kids and prevent AI-generated videos from being recommended to users under 18.
Ongoing struggle
Pinterest's ongoing battle with AI content
Pinterest has also been fighting its own battle against AI content, which still appears in users' feeds even when settings to restrict AI-modified content are enabled.
The company introduced these settings in 2025.
However, the introduction of parental controls is a step toward giving users more control over their experience on the app.
Feature expansion
Updated parental controls page on Pinterest
Along with the AI filter, Pinterest has also updated its parental controls page.
The redesign makes it easier for parents to manage features such as video autoplay and notifications.
The update is part of Pinterest's effort to give families more control over what appears in their children's feeds, making the platform safer and more comfortable for younger users.