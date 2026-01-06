Next Article
PlayStation 6 launch could be pushed to 2028 over part shortages
Technology
Sony's next-gen PlayStation 6, which was supposed to drop in late 2027, might not arrive on time.
The main holdup? A global shortage of key parts like RAM, made worse by the huge demand for AI tech.
If things don't improve soon, the PS6 launch could get bumped to early 2028.
Price hikes and changing plans
These supply issues aren't just slowing down production—they're also making consoles pricier.
We've already seen PS5 prices go up as parts get harder (and more expensive) to find.
Sony may have to rethink its release and pricing strategies for the PS6 too, so expect some changes as they navigate this tricky market.