PlayStation 6 launch pushed to after 2028—here's why

Sony's PlayStation 6 won't be dropping as soon as fans hoped. Some analysts now expect the release after 2028 (i.e., 2029 or later), suggesting Sony may give the PS5 a longer run instead of launching the next-gen console in late 2027.

What's behind the delay? The PS5 is still selling incredibly well, with Sony reporting strong sales and projecting high lifetime sales.

Plus, global RAM shortages—thanks to booming AI data centers—are making it tougher (and pricier) to build new consoles right now.

What can we expect from the PS6? Early reports say the PS6 will pack an RDNA GPU and AMD Zen 6 CPU, and you'll still be able to play your favorite PS4 and PS5 games on it.

Pricing details are still under wraps.