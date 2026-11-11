Plurai raises $13 million to train AI agents in simulations
Plurai, a startup, just raised $13 million to help AI agents handle tricky real-world situations by training them in digital simulations, kind of like how self-driving cars learn.
Their main idea is to build digital twins of companies' electronic systems so AI can practice and get better before being used for real tasks.
Plurai partners with NVIDIA and Nebius
Founded by Ilan Kadar and Elad Levi, who both previously worked for Nexar, Plurai is now teaming up with NVIDIA and Nebius.
Their custom AI models are already showing they can beat standard ones while saving money.
The focus? Helping businesses get smarter, safer AI that actually fits their needs, without breaking the bank.