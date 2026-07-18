PM Narendra Modi lauds Skyroot founders after successful Vikram-1 launch
Technology
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a big shoutout to Skyroot Aerospace founders Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka after they pulled off India's first privately built orbital rocket launch.
Calling it a moment that "inspires the new generation," Modi said he was closely following the mission and congratulated the whole team for their success.
Vikram-1 marks India's private orbital entry
The Vikram-1 rocket, launched from Sriharikota under Mission Aagaman, nailed its flight with smooth stage separations and satellite deployment.
This achievement puts India among the select countries where private companies have independently designed and launched orbital-class rockets, a huge step for homegrown space innovation.