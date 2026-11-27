Police suggest double-checking sellers, reading reviews, and steering clear of offers that seem too good to be true, especially on social media.

Wayne Snowden, of Devon and Cornwall Police's fraud team, said, "It comes back to the age-old adage - if it looks too good to be true, it is."

Meanwhile, MPs are pushing for bans on fake discounts and inflated prices, aiming for better protection so shoppers don't get caught out by dodgy tactics during these big sale events.