Police warn of Black Friday scams, committee seeks tougher rules
Black Friday is here, and Devon and Cornwall Police fraud officer Wayne Snowden is reminding everyone to stay alert for scams.
About 14,000 reports of online shopping fraud in the last 12 months.
Officers like Wayne Snowden say the season is a hotspot for scammers, while the Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Committee wants tougher rules against fake deals ahead of next year's sales.
Police urge caution, MPs seek bans
Police suggest double-checking sellers, reading reviews, and steering clear of offers that seem too good to be true, especially on social media.
Wayne Snowden, of Devon and Cornwall Police's fraud team, said, "It comes back to the age-old adage - if it looks too good to be true, it is."
Meanwhile, MPs are pushing for bans on fake discounts and inflated prices, aiming for better protection so shoppers don't get caught out by dodgy tactics during these big sale events.