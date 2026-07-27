Powerful El Nino could push global monthly average above 2°C
Scientists say a powerful El Nino is already beginning to roil weather around the world, and it might push the monthly global average temperature past 2 degrees Celsius compared to preindustrial times: something we've never seen before.
The University of Miami estimates there's about a 35% to 40% chance this happens in early 2027.
This spike would be a big deal, but it would be largely symbolic and does not directly threaten the Paris Agreement's long-term goals.
Brief 2°C spikes raise global risks
El Nino can push temperatures higher, and adding El Nino means we could see some pretty extreme heat.
This summer alone has broken records with heatwaves and wildfires in Europe.
Even brief jumps past the 2 degrees Celsius mark raise risks of more intense droughts and weather changes worldwide, and experts warn that every fraction of a degree matters for our future.