Powerful El Nino could push global monthly average above 2°C

Scientists say a powerful El Nino is already beginning to roil weather around the world, and it might push the monthly global average temperature past 2 degrees Celsius compared to preindustrial times: something we've never seen before.

The University of Miami estimates there's about a 35% to 40% chance this happens in early 2027.

This spike would be a big deal, but it would be largely symbolic and does not directly threaten the Paris Agreement's long-term goals.