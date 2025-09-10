Preparing for Gaganyaan: ISRO's 'Gyanex' experiment simulates life in space
ISRO is preparing for its upcoming Gaganyaan mission by running "Gyanex" experiments in Bangalore.
These ground-based simulations recreate the feel of being in space, helping astronauts and scientists figure out how to handle everything from communication to resource management before India sends humans into orbit.
First Gyanex run lasted 10 days
The first Gyanex run happened in July, with Group Captain Angad Pratap and two others living in isolation for 10 days—similar to how they would on a real spacecraft, except for the absence of gravity.
They completed 11 science experiments and gave ISRO valuable insights into how people cope with confinement.
With Gaganyaan aiming for launch in 2027, these practice runs are key to making sure the crew is fully prepared for the challenges ahead.