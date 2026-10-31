Privacy focused AI assistant Ollie to close November 6, 2026
Ollie, the artificial intelligence assistant known for putting user privacy first, is closing its doors on November 6, 2026.
Co-founder and CEO Bill Lennon thanked users in the announcement, saying goodbye to a community that valued Ollie's focus on keeping personal information safe.
Despite its unique approach, Ollie could not keep up with competitors in the crowded artificial intelligence space.
Ollie raised $7.5 million from Khosla Ventures
Backed by Ollie's $7.5 million seed round led by Khosla Ventures, Ollie tried to make family life easier with features like meal planning and calendar syncing, all while sticking to strict privacy standards.
But as rivals like Muse and Instinct entered the scene, raising more money became tough.
If you are an Ollie user, watch out for instructions soon on how to export your data and get any refunds as it winds down.