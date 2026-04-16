Privacy groups ask Mark Zuckerberg to halt 'Name tag' recognition
Meta's new smart glasses might include an AI facial recognition feature called Name Tag, letting users identify people around them.
This idea isn't sitting well with everyone: 77 privacy and civil liberties groups have signed an open letter asking CEO Mark Zuckerberg to immediately halt and publicly disavow its plans to deploy facial recognition features, worried about how it could affect people's privacy.
Advocates demand transparency, Meta pledges caution
Advocates say features like this could make stalking and harassment easier, especially for vulnerable groups.
They're also pushing Meta to be up front about any past misuse of similar technology.
In response, Meta says it doesn't have this technology yet and promises to be careful if it ever rolls it out, but critics want more transparency and stronger safeguards before anything moves forward.