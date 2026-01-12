PSLV-C62 mission: ISRO kicks off 2026 with a win

What made this launch special?

The rocket carried the EOS-N1 (Anvesha) satellite, built by DRDO to help with things like border security, mapping, and environmental checks using advanced imaging tech.

Alongside it were 14 or 15 smaller satellites from Indian students, startups, and even international teams—like Spain's KID for re-entry trials and OrbitAID's AayulSAT testing in-orbit refueling.