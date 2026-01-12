PSLV-C62 mission: ISRO kicks off 2026 with a win
ISRO just launched its PSLV-C62 rocket from Sriharikota, officially starting India's 2026 space journey.
This launch was especially important—it came after a setback last year and marks the 64th flight for this reliable rocket series.
What made this launch special?
The rocket carried the EOS-N1 (Anvesha) satellite, built by DRDO to help with things like border security, mapping, and environmental checks using advanced imaging tech.
Alongside it were 14 or 15 smaller satellites from Indian students, startups, and even international teams—like Spain's KID for re-entry trials and OrbitAID's AayulSAT testing in-orbit refueling.
Why does it matter?
This mission shows ISRO is back on track and still a top pick for commercial satellite launches.
It also highlights how government projects, student ideas, and global experiments can now share a single ride to space—making launches smarter and more sustainable for everyone.