'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse to grace skies in 2026
Get ready for a cosmic show—the "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse is happening on February 17, 2026.
During this rare event, the Moon will line up with the Sun but won't cover it completely, leaving a bright ring around its edges.
The best seats are in Antarctica, while folks in southern Africa and South America will catch partial views.
How it works & how to watch safely
This type of eclipse happens because the Moon's orbit isn't a perfect circle, so sometimes it looks a bit smaller than the Sun from Earth. That's what creates the glowing ring effect.
If you're planning to watch (even online), make sure to use proper eye protection like certified eclipse glasses or try out a pinhole projector—never look directly at the Sun!
If you're in India or anywhere outside the path, online streams are your best bet for catching all the action.