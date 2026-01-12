'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse to grace skies in 2026

How it works & how to watch safely

This type of eclipse happens because the Moon's orbit isn't a perfect circle, so sometimes it looks a bit smaller than the Sun from Earth. That's what creates the glowing ring effect.

If you're planning to watch (even online), make sure to use proper eye protection like certified eclipse glasses or try out a pinhole projector—never look directly at the Sun!

If you're in India or anywhere outside the path, online streams are your best bet for catching all the action.