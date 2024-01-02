2024's first meteor shower peaks January 4-5: How to watch

2024's first meteor shower peaks January 4-5: How to watch

By Rishabh Raj

This meteor shower is named after the obsolete constellation Quadrans Muralis

The first meteor shower of 2024, the Quadrantids, will reach its peak on the night of January 4 and the early hours of January 5 for people in India NASA predicts it could be the most spectacular meteor shower of the year. The Quadrantids are famous for producing brilliant fireball meteors, which create larger and longer-lasting light displays compared to typical meteor streaks.

You can see up to 120 meteors per hour

The Quadrantid meteor shower is an annual meteor shower that typically occurs in early January. It is known for its brief but intense peak. It's named after the obsolete constellation Quadrans Muralis. The shower originates from asteroid 2003 EH1, first observed at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona in 2003. The peak of the Quadrantids usually lasts for a few hours. During this time, observers can sometimes see up to 60 to 120 meteors per hour under optimal conditions.

Tips for watching the Quadrantids

To enjoy the Quadrantid meteor shower, choose a location away from city or street lights. Lie down with your feet facing northeast and gaze upward. Within 30 minutes of darkness, your eyes will adjust, and you will start to see meteors. The meteors can be spotted all over the night sky, not just near their radiant point in the Bootes constellation. You can use timeanddate's tracker to track the meteor visibility from your location.