Qualcomm and Amazon Web Services design energy-efficient AI data-center chips
Technology
Qualcomm and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are joining forces to design custom chips for next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.
Their goal? Make AI run faster and use less energy, something that's in high demand right now.
Investors are clearly into it too, with Qualcomm's stock jumping nearly 10% after the news.
Qualcomm and AWS develop 1.6Tbps optics
AWS brings its cloud and AI know-how, while Qualcomm adds its expertise in efficient chip design.
Together, they'll work on speeding up AI tasks and boosting data center performance.
They're also developing super-fast optical connections (think: up to 1.6 terabits per second) to handle all that extra data, plus using AWS tools to help Qualcomm design new chips even quicker.