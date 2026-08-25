Qualcomm announces custom Oryon CPU, 5 GHz, at Snapdragon Summit
Technology
Qualcomm just announced that its next-generation Oryon CPU will reach up to 5 GHz speeds, and it is set to debut at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii this September.
This chip is fully custom-designed by Qualcomm, which means it is handling everything from the tiniest building blocks up, so expect some serious performance gains for your next smartphone.
Oryon FlexCache and IPC boost performance
Oryon brings a cool feature called FlexCache, letting its CPU cores share resources on the fly. That means smoother gaming and multitasking when things get intense.
Plus, Qualcomm has boosted IPC (instructions per clock), so everyday stuff like opening apps or browsing should feel faster too.
We will get more details, and a look at two new Snapdragon 8 Elite processors, at the Summit soon.