Qualcomm considering Samsung 2 nm process for Snapdragon flagship chips
Qualcomm is thinking about using Samsung's new 2 nm chip technology in its upcoming Snapdragon flagship processors.
This move could mean faster, more efficient phones down the line.
Interestingly, while the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 uses 2 nm technology, it isn't actually made by Samsung, so this would be a shift in direction.
Qualcomm teams with Samsung on LPDDR6
At the Snapdragon Summit 2026, Qualcomm's Senior Vice President and Head of Mobile Handsets Chris Patrick shared that they're still working closely with Samsung Electronics.
Besides eyeing Samsung's advanced chip process for future devices, they're also teaming up on next-generation LPDDR6 mobile memory.
Even though Qualcomm works with TSMC too, it looks like their partnership with Samsung, especially for wearables and smartwatches, isn't going anywhere.