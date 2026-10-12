Qualcomm says smartphones will support 100-billion-parameter models by 2028
Big news from the Snapdragon Summit: Qualcomm's CEO Cristiano Amon says several AI companies are in touch with Qualcomm over on-device capabilities for their smartphones, right on your device, no cloud needed.
These next-generation phones are expected to support at least a 100-billion-parameter model on-device by 2028, making powerful AI tools way more accessible.
Snapdragon chipsets run 200 million to 30B
Qualcomm also introduced its latest chipsets, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, which already support advanced on-device AI, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 can run small models of up to 200 million parameters, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 can run a 30-billion-parameter mixture-of-experts model locally.
Amon emphasized that smartphones will stay at the heart of AI innovation, showing just how central our phones are becoming in tech's next big leap.