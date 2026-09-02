Qualcomm unveils Adreno Neural Fusion GPU with Matrix Cores
Technology
Qualcomm just revealed its Adreno Neural Fusion GPU, coming with the next Snapdragon chip.
The big deal? It has "Matrix Cores," built-in AI processors that let graphics and AI models work together right inside the GPU, making everything faster and smarter, especially for gaming and visuals.
Adreno GPU includes 18MB memory
This GPU also packs 18MB of speedy memory to handle rendering tasks without leaning on your phone's main memory.
Qualcomm says this setup boosts power efficiency by 40% when using AI features, so games run smoother with upscaled visuals and steady frame rates.
Unity and Unreal Engine already support it, so expect better graphics soon. More updates are coming at the Snapdragon Summit from September 22-24.