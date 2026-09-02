Qualcomm unveils Dragonwing Q-2390 and IQ-2390 processors for edge AI
Qualcomm just unveiled two new processors, the Dragonwing Q-2390 and IQ-2390, built to power everything from smart retail systems to industrial machines.
Both chips pack four-core Kryo CPUs and Adreno 704 GPUs and run on Linux, Android, or Zephyr OS.
The Q-2390 is made for edge tech like point-of-sale setups and smart appliances, while the IQ-2390 is ready for heavy-duty AI tasks in factories and energy management.
Qualcomm Dragonwing chips add AI connectivity
Dragonwing Q-2390 brings on-device AI, camera support, LTE connectivity, GPS, and wireless connectivity options.
The IQ-2390 ups the game with a Hexagon NPU for AI processing, dual-channel memory, two Qualcomm Spectra ISPs, and dual Gigabit Ethernet with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN).
Qualcomm will show off the Dragonwing Q-2390 and IQ-2390 SOMs/platforms at IFA 2026; evaluation kits land early 2027.
Their goal? Make it easier (and cheaper) for companies to build connected devices faster.
Qualcomm says the platforms help OEMs and developers build smarter connected devices while reducing design complexity, lowering system cost, and accelerating time-to-market.