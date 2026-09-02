Qualcomm unveils Dragonwing Q-2390 and IQ-2390 processors for edge AI

Qualcomm just unveiled two new processors, the Dragonwing Q-2390 and IQ-2390, built to power everything from smart retail systems to industrial machines.

Both chips pack four-core Kryo CPUs and Adreno 704 GPUs and run on Linux, Android, or Zephyr OS.

The Q-2390 is made for edge tech like point-of-sale setups and smart appliances, while the IQ-2390 is ready for heavy-duty AI tasks in factories and energy management.