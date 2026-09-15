Quick Heal flags WhatsApp malware scam disguised as financial documents

The attackers are getting smarter, hiding malware in zip files and even using.img or.vhd formats that show up as new drives when you open them.

Quick Heal suggests double-checking any unexpected documents by calling the sender directly, keeping an eye on your Linked Devices in WhatsApp, and disconnecting anything suspicious right away.

If you spot something off, let your IT team know and give your contacts a heads-up too. Stay sharp!