Quick Heal flags WhatsApp malware scam disguised as financial documents
Heads up: Quick Heal just flagged a sneaky malware scam spreading fast on WhatsApp.
Hackers are sending fake financial documents (think "Financial Report" or "Account Statement") from compromised accounts, targeting finance teams, senior executives, chartered accountants, and individual business users.
The files look legitimate, so it's easy to accidentally open them without a second thought.
Verify senders and WhatsApp linked devices
The attackers are getting smarter, hiding malware in zip files and even using.img or.vhd formats that show up as new drives when you open them.
Quick Heal suggests double-checking any unexpected documents by calling the sender directly, keeping an eye on your Linked Devices in WhatsApp, and disconnecting anything suspicious right away.
If you spot something off, let your IT team know and give your contacts a heads-up too. Stay sharp!