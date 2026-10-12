Rajiv Gandhi International Airport launches digital lost and found platform
Technology
Lost something at Hyderabad airport? There's now a much easier way to get it back.
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has rolled out a digital lost-and-found platform, letting travelers quickly report missing items and securely communicate with the lost-and-found team if further verification is required.
You'll get real-time updates as your item is tracked down: no more endless waiting or confusion.
Report lost items via RGIA portal
Just hop onto the airport's lost-and-found portal, fill in your details, describe what you lost (and where), and upload a photo if you have one.
Once you hit submit, you'll get an email with a tracking ID so you can follow your request online until your stuff is safely returned.