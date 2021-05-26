Home / News / Science News / Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition, with Snapdragon 768G processor, launched
Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition, with Snapdragon 768G processor, launched

Surbhi Shah
Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition will be available from June 1

Alongside the GT Neo Flash Edition, Realme has also launched a new mid-range smartphone, called the Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition in China. The handset has a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 768G chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery. It is also equipped with DRE dynamic storage expansion technology, wherein some part of the internal storage can work as RAM.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Black and Blue color options.

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 768G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition: Pricing and availability

In China, the Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,450) for its solo 8GB/128GB model. However, it will be available at an introductory cost of CNY 1,599 (around Rs. 18,000) during the opening sale on June 1.

