Realme's 15,000mAh phone could last a month on standby
Realme just showed off a concept smartphone at China's 828 Fan Festival that packs a wild 15,000mAh battery—yet it's only 8.89mm thick.
That means you could game for up to 30 hours straight or watch about 25 movies on one charge.
As a bonus, you can even use the phone as a power bank to juice up your other devices.
Realme will mass produce a 10,000mAh version
There's also a "Chill Fan" edition with an active cooling system that keeps things running smoothly by dropping the phone's temperature up to 6°C.
The battery uses advanced silicon-carbon tech (like Honor and OPPO), but mass-producing this giant battery is still tricky.
Realme is exploring a more practical 10,000mAh version and will decide on launching based on how much buzz this concept gets.