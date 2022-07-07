Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem July 7 codes

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 07, 2022, 09:59 am 2 min read

Free Fire Max can be download in India via the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure battle royal game where players enter the battlefield with the aim to lead the scoreboard and achieve higher rankings. The creators are constantly adding alphanumeric codes to the game to provide players the opportunity to win free prizes. The codes can be used to unlock various steps and earn different reward points, supplies, and weaponry.

Whether solo or playing in a team, having access to additional supplies helps a lot on the battlefield.

Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program helps players get grab some in-game items for free, which they would otherwise have to purchase with real money.

The strategy has helped Garena to keep the players hooked to their battle royale game.

A player can redeem multiple codes, but each code can be claimed only once. For Thursday i.e. July 7, the 12-digit alphanumeric codes of Free Fire MAX can help the players grab weapon loot crates, costumes, emotes, and more. The codes can be accessed by the players via Indian servers only. Furthermore, they are applicable for a duration of 12-18 hours.

The codes listed below can be claimed via Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption site. HAYATOAVU76V, TFF9VNU6UD9J, ZZATXB24QES8, FFICJGW9NKYT XUW3FNK7AV8N, RRQ3SSJTN9UK, TJ57OSSDN5AP, FFPLUED93XRT FFIC33NTEUKA, VNY3MQWNKEGU, FFICDCTSL5FT, R9UVPEYJOXZX PACJJTUA29UU, FFBCLQ6S7W25, U8S47JGJH5MG

It is easy to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. Simply visit the reward page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Login using your registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. In the text box, fill in the 12-digit code and tap on "Confirm." Within 24 hours of your successful redemption, you will be able to claim your rewards from the game's mail section.