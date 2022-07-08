Technology

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX July 8 codes

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX July 8 codes

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 08, 2022, 10:28 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX offers in-app purchases within the game (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX was introduced back in September 2021, as the high-resolution graphics version of the standard Free Fire MAX. Whether you are a solo player or a team member, you can always grab additional supplies offered within the game. These in-game items can be availed using real money or for free with the help of redeemable codes.

Context Why does this story matter?

The creators of Garena Free Fire MAX are constantly adding fresh tactics to the game to increase user engagement.

And providing free goodies has been one of the most effective ways for them to keep the players hooked on.

The extra supplies and weaponry can be grabbed using the 12-digit codes to improve scores and achieve higher rankings.

Details A player can redeem each code only once

For Thursday i.e. July 8, the alphanumeric codes of Free Fire MAX can help the players collect skins, weapon loot crates, emotes, and more for free. The codes can be redeemed only by the players running the game via Indian servers. Every player can redeem several codes in one go, but they can claim each code only once.

Codes Here are the redeemable codes for July 8

The codes listed below are applicable for 12-18 hours. They can be redeemed via Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption site. FFAC2YXE6RF2, FFBBCVQZ4MWA, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, FFCO8BS5JW2D FF9MJ31CXKRG, FFICJGW9NKYT, YXY3EGTLHGJX, FF10HXQBBH2J FF1164XNJZ2V, WEYVGQC3CT8Q, WLSGJXS5KFYR, X99TK56XDJ4X FF11NJN5YS3E, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, B6IYCTNH4PV3 W0JJAFV3TU5E, 3IBBMSL7AK8G

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit alphanumeric codes?

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, you need to head over to the game's reward redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Access your account with your login credentials such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK. Within the text box, fill in the 12-digit code and click on "Confirm." After successful redemption, you can claim your rewards from the game's mail section.