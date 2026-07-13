Reflect Orbital receives FCC approval for Earendil-1 60-foot mirror satellite
Technology
Reflect Orbital just got FCC approval to launch Earendil-1, a satellite with a giant 60-foot mirror that can bounce sunlight down to specific spots on Earth.
This is the first step in their big goal: putting 50,000 or more of these satellites in orbit by 2035.
The tech could help with things like lighting up cities at night or aiding search-and-rescue teams.
Reflect Orbital pledges safeguards amid critics
CEO Ben Nowack called the license a "first step" and is excited about pushing clean tech forward.
Still, not everyone's convinced: critics are raising concerns about possible light pollution and effects on wildlife.
Reflect Orbital says they'll use safeguards like controlled illumination and steering clear of sensitive areas such as observatories.