Reid Wiseman named JPL deputy director and Caltech associate VP
Reid Wiseman, who led NASA's Artemis II mission around the moon, is stepping into a new chapter as deputy director at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and associate vice president at Caltech.
He'll start on November 30, working alongside JPL Director Dave Gallagher to help steer one of the world's top space exploration centers.
Artemis II crewmates take new roles
Wiseman isn't the only one switching things up: his Artemis II crewmates are also taking on fresh roles.
Victor Glover accepted a full-time role as executive adviser to the president of his alma mater, California Polytechnic State University,
Christina Koch was appointed as NASA's acting deputy chief engineer, effective Nov. 1, and
Jeremy Hansen has started his reservist duty with Canada's air force.
The whole crew seems ready for their next big adventures beyond their historic lunar mission.