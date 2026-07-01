Report: Off-grid plants powering US data-centers could match France emissions
Technology
A new report says dozens of planned gas power plants, built just to keep US data centers running, could end up emitting as much greenhouse gas as France or Australia.
The Environmental Integrity Project found that 74 off-grid plants might pump out 662 million tons of emissions each year, all to meet the tech industry's growing energy needs.
Off-grid plants sidestep hearings, risk health
Because these power stations aren't hooked up to the main grid, they can sidestep public hearings and strict environmental reviews.
Developers claim serving private clients lets them avoid federal rules, but experts warn this fast-track approach could put local air quality (and people's health) at risk, especially in states like Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.