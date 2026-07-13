Researchers and economists urge world leaders on AI job impact
Technology
More than 200 top researchers and economists, including 15 Nobel Prize winners, are urging world leaders to pay attention to AI's impact on jobs and the economy.
They say AI's rapid rise could change things even faster than the Industrial Revolution, and many institutions aren't ready for it.
Experts say governments must act now
The experts worry about big job losses and think governments need to act now, not later.
As Anton Korinek put it, "Waiting for certainty means arriving too late."
The statement is backed by leaders from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Anthropic, and several Nobel laureates, all calling for quick policies to make sure AI helps society instead of causing chaos.