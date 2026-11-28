Researchers identify Beddome's bronzeback as new Western Ghats tree snake
Researchers just uncovered a new tree snake species, Beddome's bronzeback, in the Western Ghats, even though it had been mistaken for another snake for years.
What sets this one apart? A red or pink tongue and some unique body patterns that finally gave away its true identity.
Beddome's bronzeback may be near threatened
Beddome's bronzeback lives mostly in forests, riverbanks, and farmlands below 300 meters south of the Goa Gap.
Even though the area's been studied a lot, this snake's limited range and habitat threats mean it could be near threatened.
Named after naturalist Colonel Richard Henry Beddome, its discovery is a reminder of how much there still is to learn (and protect) in the Western Ghats.