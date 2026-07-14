Researchers invent WE-PPD paint-on electrode with 95.1% consistency when sweating
A team of researchers has invented WE-PPD, a flexible electrode you can literally paint onto your skin.
Unlike regular biometric devices that struggle with sweat, this new technology keeps tracking things like heart rate, muscle activity, and brain waves, even during workouts.
In tests, it stayed consistent 95.1% of the time, even when people started to sweat.
WE-PPD breathable, stretchable and nonirritating
WE-PPD is super breathable (nearly five times more than Tegaderm at 22 °C and over 10 times more at 37 °C) and stretches comfortably with your movements.
Early safety checks showed no skin irritation after a full day's use.
The team hopes this could be game-changing for kids who need long-term monitoring: electrodes can be designed with cartoon patterns to make it less scary.
Next up: testing how well it works underwater or during sports before rolling it out more widely.