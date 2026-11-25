Researchers propose Planet X2 beyond Neptune with 2 Earth masses
A group of researchers believes there could be a new planet, Planet X2, lurking way past Neptune in our solar system.
This possible planet is estimated to have twice the mass of Earth and follows an elongated orbit that comes no closer to the Sun than about 200 times Earth's distance.
The team hopes their findings will spark more curiosity about what's hiding at the edges of our cosmic neighborhood.
Simulations find Planet X2 explains orbits
Simulations show that a big planet like X2 could explain some odd orbital patterns seen in icy objects beyond Neptune, patterns smaller planets can't account for because they'd likely get flung out of orbit.
Unlike the earlier Planet Nine idea, this study suggests Planet X2's size could help it stick around and shape these distant orbits, giving us a fresh perspective on how our solar system works.
The hunt for hidden worlds continues with powerful tools like Chile's Vera C. Rubin Observatory searching the skies.