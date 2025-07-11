Next Article
Revolutionary gel-based robotic skin mimics human sensations
Researchers from UCL have created a soft, jelly-like robotic skin that senses pressure, temperature, and even cuts—all using just one stretchy material.
This clever design makes things simpler and cheaper by replacing lots of separate sensors with just one.
How the researchers made the robotic skin
They shaped the skin like a human hand and hooked it up with electrodes.
During tests—think tapping, heating, or even cutting—it generated over 1.7 million data points.
Machine learning then helped the skin recognize different kinds of touch in real time.
The new tech could help in making lifelike prosthetics
This flexible skin could make prosthetic limbs and humanoid robots feel much more lifelike, helping them handle delicate stuff safely.
For anyone dreaming of robots that can really "feel," this is a big step closer to reality.