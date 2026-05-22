The eclipse won't be visible from India

'Ring of fire' solar eclipse set for August 12

By Mudit Dube 09:51 am May 22, 202609:51 am

What's the story

A rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse will occur on August 12, 2026. The celestial event will begin at 11:34am EDT and end at 6:55pm EDT. However, it won't be visible from India due to the timing of the event. The eclipse is the second and final one for this year, marking the end of a solar cycle that has scientists and astrologers studying its impact on Earth's magnetosphere.