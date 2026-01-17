'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse to light up Antarctica this February
On February 17, 2026, a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse will sweep across Antarctica and the Southern Ocean.
The moon will cover 96% of the sun, creating a dramatic halo effect for just over two minutes.
The show kicks off at 09:57 UTC and traces a path over some of the most remote places on Earth.
Where—and how—to catch it
The best seats are at research stations like Concordia (France-Italy), where you'll get just over two minutes of annularity at 11:46 GMT, and Russia's Mirny Station, with nearly two minutes at 12:07 GMT.
Most people won't make it to Antarctica, but don't worry—the partial eclipse will be visible across much of Antarctica, southern Africa, southern South America, and even above several oceans.
If you're tuning in from afar or want to watch safely, grab eclipse glasses or check out livestreams for real-time views.