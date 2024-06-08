Next Article

Valorant's console version to feature custom-built gameplay

Valorant, a PC-exclusive game since launch, is coming to consoles

By Akash Pandey 01:11 pm Jun 08, 202401:11 pm

What's the story Riot Games's acclaimed tactical shooter, Valorant, is set to debut on consoles. The game, which has been PC-exclusive since its 2020 launch, will be available in a limited beta version on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, starting June 14. Initially, the beta will only be accessible in the US, the UK, Canada, Europe, and Japan. Riot Games has hinted at expanding this availability to other regions soon after the initial release.

Unique experience

Game will support cross-progression

The console versions of Valorant will offer a "custom-built gameplay," as per Riot Games. However, due to competitive reasons, crossplay between PC and console will not be supported. Despite this, the game will support cross-progression for players who opt to play on both platforms. This feature ensures that players' skins and progression are carried over between platforms, providing a seamless gaming experience.

Market competition

Entering competitive space with console launch

The move to consoles places Valorant in a highly competitive market for online shooters. It will be competing against established games like Fortnite, Overwatch 2, and Apex Legends, as well as upcoming titles such as Marvel's Rivals, and Sony's Concord. Riot Games's expansion to consoles is expected to significantly increase Valorant's player base. Interestingly, the firm also announced a mobile version of Valorant back in 2021, but there has been little information about its progress since then.

Equal access

Simultaneous updates for console and PC players

Riot Games has assured that both PC and console players will receive simultaneous updates for patches, maps, agents, and premium content. This commitment ensures that all players, regardless of their platform, will have access to the latest game updates at the same time. Valorant's emphasis on precision and strategy has made it a significant player in the esports scene. The move to consoles is expected to further expand its influence by reaching a wider audience.