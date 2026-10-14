Ripple integrates Stripe's Privy into XRP Ledger to simplify payments
Technology
Ripple just brought Stripe's Privy wallet tech onto the XRP Ledger, making it way easier for apps and AI agents to handle payments.
Now, developers can build in wallet features so users can pay with XRP or RLUSD; no confusing crypto wallets needed.
Privy handles security amid AI transactions
Privy handles all the tricky security stuff behind the scenes, so both users and developers get a smoother experience.
This upgrade comes as AI-powered transactions on XRP Ledger are taking off, with more than 14.3 million cumulative transactions across 169 registered merchants as of Wednesday.
Ripple began offering developers tools in June, and in September it expanded the kit to support a payment standard developed by Stripe and Tempo.