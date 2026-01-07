Next Article
Roblox now requires age checks for chat features
Technology
Roblox is rolling out mandatory age verification if you want to use its chat features, aiming to make the platform safer after concerns about child safety.
You'll need to prove your age using either facial recognition in the app or an ID if you're 13 or older—don't worry, photos are deleted right after.
How it works and why it matters
Age checks aren't needed for just playing games, but they're a must for chatting.
Once verified, everyone gets sorted into one of six age groups (like under 9, 9-12, 13-15, and so on), and you can only chat with people in your group or nearby ones.
Roblox says this should help keep conversations more appropriate and friendly for everyone's age.