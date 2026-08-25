Robot crashes into judges' panel at World Humanoid Robot Games
Technology
A weightlifting robot took a tumble and crashed into the judges' panel during the weightlifting final of the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing.
The mishap happened as it lost its balance during the weightlifting final, a tough test for any robot's balance and stability.
Afterward, the robot was carried away on a stretcher (yes, really).
Over 2,000 robots from 16 countries
This year's World Humanoid Robot Games brought together more than 2,000 robots from 16 countries for 51 different competitions: think everything from weightlifting to sprinting.
One Chinese robot even ran the 100 meters in just 9.39 seconds, showing how fast these bots are leveling up.