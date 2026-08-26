Rockstar Games calls GTA 6 leak heartbreaking and promises preview
Technology
Rockstar Games just had a rough week: major GTA 6 gameplay and story footage leaked online, and the studio says it's "heartbreaking" for its team.
It's asking fans not to share or talk about the leaks, and to wait for the real deal.
Rockstar promises an official preview is on its way and assures everyone that GTA 6 will be worth the wait.
GTA 6 Nov 19 Take-Two sues
GTA 6 finally has a release date: November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles (sorry PC players, no news yet).
Meanwhile, Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two, has filed legal proceedings in New York over the leaks.
Despite everything, Rockstar says it's focused on delivering the game at the level players expect.